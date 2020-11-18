PM joins Hai Duong people in great national solidarity festival
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared the joy of the great national solidarity festival with residents in Phu Lien hamlet of Hong Phong commune, Nam Sach district, the northern province of Hai Duong, on November 18.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a child while joining people in the great national solidarity festival in Hai Duong province on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
The event was held to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18).
Expressing his delight at improvements of the village, the commune and the province as a whole, PM Phuc said Hai Duong as well as its Nam Sach district and Hong Phong commune, has successfully realised the ultimate goal of the national target programme on new-style rural area building, which is promoting people’s material and spiritual lives.
He congratulated the province on its achievements over the past years, attributing those successes to all-level administrations’ leadership and the Vietnam Fatherland Front units’ active role in bringing into play the solidarity and unanimity in the entire Party and people.
The Government leader asked local administrations at all levels to work out solutions to continue promoting socio-economic development and people’s living standards.
They also need to have the high political resolve, make use of the public’s support, capitalise on the great national unity bloc, and boost the application of scientific and technological advances so as to turn Hai Duong into a development role model in the country, he noted.
Besides, local residents should uphold the traditional solidarity and have aspirations for a better life, the PM added./.