Society Government allocates rice for disaster-hit central provinces Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned the Ministry of Finance to allocate more than 4,303 tonnes of rice from the national reserve for residents affected by recent storms and floods in three central provinces.

Society HCM City sets new poverty standards for 2021-2025 period Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Board for Sustainable Poverty Reduction has submitted its new multi-dimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period to the municipal People's Committee.

Society Two Lao citizens illegally entering Vietnam arrested in Dien Bien Border guards and police in the northern border province of Dien Bien on November 18 arrested two Lao citizens for illegally entering Vietnam.

Society Second congress of ethnic minorities to be held next month The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups is scheduled to take place from December 2-4 in Hanoi with the participation of 1,600 official delegates and 300 guests.