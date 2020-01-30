PM launches tree planting campaign in Yen Bai
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony to launch tree planting campaign in Tran Yen district, the northern province of Yen Bai, on January 30, the sixth day of the lunar New Year.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Yen Bai (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony to launch tree planting campaign in Tran Yen district, the northern province of Yen Bai, on January 30, the sixth day of the lunar New Year.
The province strives to plant at least 520ha of forests of various kinds this year.
Speaking at the event, PM Phuc said the Government and localities nationwide target achieving a forest coverage of 42 percent, earning at least 12 billion USD from wood and wooden furniture export this year and 20 billion USD by 2025, turning Vietnam into a wood production and export centre in the next decade.
He asked for strict following for Decree No.13 by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party leadership on forest management and protection, and the Forestry Law 2017.
The leader urged departments, agencies, mass organisations and local people to respond to the campaign, contributing to forest protection and development./.
The province strives to plant at least 520ha of forests of various kinds this year.
Speaking at the event, PM Phuc said the Government and localities nationwide target achieving a forest coverage of 42 percent, earning at least 12 billion USD from wood and wooden furniture export this year and 20 billion USD by 2025, turning Vietnam into a wood production and export centre in the next decade.
He asked for strict following for Decree No.13 by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party leadership on forest management and protection, and the Forestry Law 2017.
The leader urged departments, agencies, mass organisations and local people to respond to the campaign, contributing to forest protection and development./.