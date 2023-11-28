PM leaves for COP28, official visit to Turkey
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 28 afternoon to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse board a plane in Hanoi on November 28 for their trip to attend COP28 and several bilateral activities in the UAE and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3. (Photo: VNA)
The PM is accompanied by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Defence Pham Hoai Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Chief of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Office Bui Van Thach, and Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, among other officials.
The trip reaffirms Vietnam's consistent policy on green growth and climate change response as well as its role and position in regional and international cooperation frameworks.
Furthermore, it contributes to consolidating political trust and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between Vietnam and the UAE, as well as Turkey. It sends out a message about the Southeast Asian nation’s strong commitment and responsible contribution as a peaceful, sincere, and reliable partner. Vietnam is ready to enhance friendship, dialogue, and mutually beneficial cooperation, thereby joining other nations in building a regional and international environment of peace and stability.
The PM’s Turkey visit and activities in the UAE are meaningful as Vietnam is celebrating the 45th and 30th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with Turkey and the UAE, respectively./.