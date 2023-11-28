Videos Gov’t exerts efforts to secure sustainable future via green transition Right after the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in 2021, the Government took bold steps to realise its set targets on emissions reduction and climate change response.

Business Vietnam’s rubber industry goes green Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.

Environment Project helps put forth biodiversity conservation in Da Nang With an array of effective models and programmes put in place, a biodiversity protection and environmental sustainability project in Da Nang, funded by the EU, has made contributions to promoting biodiversity and helping local people develop livelihoods, heard a workshop held in the central city on November 24.

Videos Rare wild animals handed over in Quang Binh The Forest Ranger Department in Tuyen Hoa district, the central province of Quang Binh, handed over a ground python and a falcon to the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park Management Board on November 23.