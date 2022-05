PM meets US Senate President, Secretaries of Commerce and Treasury

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 11 (local time) met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy as part of his visit to the US. He also delivered a presentation at a seminar held and live broadcast by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C.