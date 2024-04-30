Remittances to HCM City record highest increase in three years
According to data from the State Bank of Vietnam's Branch in HCM City, remittances from Asia continued to dominate, accounting for over 59% of the total sum. They saw growth of 7.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023, and a substantial rise of 86% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, remittances from Europe and Oceania saw declines from the last quarter of 2023.
Despite ongoing global economic challenges and complex geopolitical conflicts, the figures reflected a continuing growth trend, with these remittances playing a crucial role in the city’s socio-economic development.
Moreover, related payment services in the southern largest economic hub have improved, ensuring convenience, safety, and efficiency.
Last year, remittances to HCM City rose 43.3% year-on-year to 9.46 billion USD, a record high over the past decade and accounting for more than half of the national total./.