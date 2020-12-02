Politics Greetings on 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 2 sent greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba write new pages in glorious history The 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic relations was celebrated on December 2 (1960 - 2020), with the special amity filled with outstanding milestones in mutual support, from Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence to the two nations’ current fight against COVID-19.

Politics Gathering in HCM City marks Thailand's National Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) organised a gathering on December 2 to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of Thailand's National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadei (December 5).