PM: More measures needed to deal with natural disaster consequences
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 2 ordered more efficient measures to overcome consequences caused by natural disasters and help affected residents return to their normal lives.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, PM Phuc said it is a must to improve the capacity of monitoring and responding to natural disasters, adding a detailed landslide map in the central region should be made.
Given the latest COVID-19 infections in Ho Chi Minh City, he stressed the need to stay vigilant and closely control the situation, especially in Hanoi, HCM City and other big cities.
Regarding economic recovery, the PM urged stepping up the export of products to key markets, accelerating the disbursement of official development assistance (ODA), promoting private investment, and further reforming the domestic investment environment so as to optimise opportunities to attract foreign capital.
Greater efforts are needed to speed up the development of the digital economy, the building of the e-Government and cashless payment, the leader requested.
He called for new initiatives to stimulate domestic consumption, increase production output, create more jobs and promote growth in rural areas.
The PM said, thanks to synchronous, drastic measures adopted by the Government last month, the country is expected to grow 2.5 percent, even reaching 3 percent this year.
The consumer price index (CPI) in the January-November period inched up only 3.51 percent as compared with the same period last year, he said, noting that the target of containing the inflation rate at 3.4-3.5 percent in 2020 is feasible.
Highlighting the record trade surplus of 20 billion USD in the 11 months, PM Phuc said the export-import outcomes reflect the effect of free trade agreements signed recently.
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), effective since August 1, has contributed to reviving the country’s exports to Europe, he said, adding that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, which is expected to be put into place in the time ahead, will also bring in many opportunities for exports, investment and tourism.
On this occasion, the leader assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to join hands with the Ministry of Finance in implementing an aid package to support the aviation and tourism sectors which have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic./.