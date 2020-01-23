PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on January 22 on the occasion of the traditional lunar New Year and the 90th founding anniversary of the Party (February 3).
Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on January 22 on the occasion of the traditional lunar New Year and the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
The PM hailed achievements the staff at the President Ho Chi Minh relic site obtained in 2019 such as preservation of belongings of the late President and scientific research to serve the introduction of the life and career of the late beloved leader as well as his moral example to visitors to the relic site.
In 2019, the relic site welcomed 2.8 million domestic and foreign visitors.
House 67 is where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and passed away. It provides a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam./.