Society Ministry to support Vietnamese students in US After the US adjusted its temporary visa regulations, the Ministry of Education and Training has said that US universities will take specific measures to protect the rights of Vietnamese students pursuing studies in the country.

Society Exhibition spotlights Da Nang’s coastal urban development An exhibition of archived materials that demonstrate Da Nang’s 700-plus years of coastal urban development is underway in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US’s new foreign student visa policy.

Society Practice-based training needed to create high-quality tourism staff Practice-based training is needed to create high-quality human resources, key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.