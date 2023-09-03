Lieut. Col Truong Hong Ky passes away while rescuing two drowning persons (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested providing timely material and spiritual support for the family of Lieut. Col Truong Hong Ky, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Military Command of Song Cau town, the south central coastal province of Phu Yen, who sacrificed his life while rescuing two drowning persons.



In his dispatch sent to the ministers of National Defence, Labour-Invalids and Social Affairs, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on September 2, PM Chinh extended his profound condolences to Ky’s family, and asked them to direct agencies concerned to strictly follow regulations on prevention and control of child drowning.



They were urged to strengthen safety measures for both residents and tourists at beaches and tourist areas to prevent similar incidents.

Regular inspections and timely actions to detect violations related to drowning are crucial, and strict legal regulations should be applied when necessary.



At about 4:30pm on September 1 when conducting inspections and ensuring security during the National Day holiday at Dong Be beach in Vinh Hoa village, Xuan Thinh commune, Song Cau town, Phu Yen province, Ky discovered two people being swept away by the waves. He bravely swam out to rescue the victims and sacrificed his own life in the process./.