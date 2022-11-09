– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Phnom Penh on November 9 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, during which they agreed to enhance cooperation between localities, especially border ones, and promote people-to-people exchange.PM Chinh congratulated the government and people of Cambodia on the country’s 69th Independence Day and achievements Cambodia has obtained in national building and development.He also congratulated Cambodia on the successful organisation of the commune/ward council elections in June, while expressed his belief that Cambodia will successfully hold the national election in 2023.The PM highly valued important achievements Cambodia has recorded in recent times, especially response to the COVID-19, socio-economic recovery and development and well Cambodia’s role as ASEAN Chair 2022, raising the country’s role and position in the international arena.He hailed the role of Deputy PM Men Sam An, who is also Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, in promoting cultural and people-to-people exchange, solidarity and friendship between the two governments and peoples.Chinh proposed the Cambodian official continue support, attention and favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens and businesses as well as the Vietnamese-origin community to live and work stably in Cambodia.He said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders highly appreciated activities of the two countries’ friendship association in consolidating and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia.Deputy PM Men Sam An, for her part, highlighted the significance of the first official visit to Cambodia by Pham Minh Chinh, saying that it not only contributes to strengthening the neighbouring friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries but also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support to Cambodia as the Chair of ASEAN 2022 and 43rd AIPA.She thanked the Vietnamese Party, government and people for helping Cambodia escape from the genocidal regime, and gain achievements today.She expressed her pleasure with the sound development of the Vietnam-Cambodia neighbouring friendship and comprehensive cooperation in recent times, especially the exchange of high-level delegations, and collaboration in economy, trade and tourism.The two leaders agreed to increase cooperation between localities, especially border ones, and promote people-to-people exchange via various forms such activities of the two friendship associations./.