Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 21 for Lao Minister of Health Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, assuring him that Vietnam always stands side by side with and offers all possible support to Laos to overcome difficulties and thrive together.



PM Chinh suggested that the two health ministries jointly build plans to concretise and effectively realise high-level agreements reached by the two countries, including continuing to share experience, especially in digital transformation, remote medical examination and treatment; and creating conditions for Lao citizens to access medical check-ups and treatment at Vietnamese hospitals.



The two sides should step up human resources training in health care to meet the current needs of Laos, particularly for Vietnam-Laos friendship hospitals in Houaphan and Xiangkhouang, the PM said, adding that the two ministries should also study the revision of the agreement on health quarantine at border areas and work closely together at global and regional forums in the field.



He noted that recently, the People's Committee of Nghe An province and authorities of Xiangkhouang province held a ceremony to put into operation a 200-bed friendship hospital, and suggested the two ministries offer professional support to ensure the hospital's effective operation.



Minister Phoummalaysith, for his part, thanked Vietnam for actively supporting the Lao medical sector, especially in personnel training, helping Lao citizens receive check-ups and treatment in Vietnam, and in the fight against COVID-19.



Informing the host about the outcomes of his working session with the Vietnamese counterpart, the minister expressed his wish to continue fostering collaboration with Vietnam in health care, particularly in human resources training, traditional medicine, pharmaceutical and vaccine production, disease prevention and control in border areas, and the completion of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Hospital project in Houaphan.



He pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese Health Ministry to carry out specific programmes, projects, and joint activities as suggested by the PM, contributing to further promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



Laos welcomes Vietnamese investors in health care sector, he said./.