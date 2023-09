- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Mongolian Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Khishgee Nyambaatar in Hanoi on September 12.The Government leader noted his pleasure that over the past 70 years since Vietnam and Mongolia set up their diplomatic relations, the bilateral relationship has continuously been reinforced and developed despite fluctuations in the world and regional situation.The exchange of delegations at high and all levels has been maintained regularly, while mutual understanding and trust have been deepened, and cooperation in all fields has been strengthened, he noted.He said that security-defence has been an important pillar in the overall relations between the two countries, while bilateral economic and trade collaboration has enjoyed new progress, with two-way trade reaching 85 million USD in 2022 and boasting large room for further growth.PM Chinh highly valued Mongolia's great attention to the relations with Vietnam and considering Vietnam as a leading partner in Southeast Asia. He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and hopes to promote ties with Mongolia in line with the capacity and demands of both sides, meeting the interests and aspirations of their people.Amid the rapid, complicated and unpredictable regional and world situation, the two countries should work closely together to enhance the efficiency of the bilateral cooperation, said PM Chinh.He said that the two sides should continue to increase delegation exchanges, promoting security-defence cooperation, developing their roles in issues of common interest, including maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world, and continuing to beefing up cooperation in economy, trade, and investment.