Politics Vietnam views RoK as important, long-term strategic partner: Party official Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Economic Affairs Tran Tuan Anh received newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Young-sam in Hanoi on September 12.

Politics Foreign Minister receives leader of Belgium's Flanders region Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 12 for Jan Jambon, visiting Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders.

Politics Conference to promote young parliamentarians’ role in accelerating SDGs implementation The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), heard an international press conference in Hanoi on September 12.

Politics Symposium talks achievements, prospects of Vietnam - UK relations A symposium was held in Hanoi on September 12 to review the achievements and development prospects of Vietnam - UK relations on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.