Business Green production - direction for sustainable rural development Green production models have taken shape in rural areas in recent years to meet the growing demand for public health.

Business Infographic FDI attraction nears 16.8 billion USD in first 8 months of 2022 As of August 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors neared 16.8 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, equivalent to 87.7 percent of the same period last year.

Business Vietnam moves to strongly integrate into int’l labour market Vietnam is striving to develop a modern and internationally integrated labour market, considering it a key to a strong connection with the global labour market and ensure the harmonisation of the domestic labour market.

Business Vietnam eyes FDI attraction opportunities Many large firms have shown their interest in Vietnam, and the country is looking at its chances to welcome large-scale foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.