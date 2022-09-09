Business 51 Production Unit Codes in Vietnam eligible for shipment of durian to China A total of 51 Production Unit Codes and 25 Pack House Codes in Vietnam have been recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to China, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point.

Business Agribank has ratings upgraded by Moody’s Credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to Ba2 from Ba3, and changed the outlook to stable.

Business Da Nang an attractive destination for tourism, investment The central city of Da Nang has witnessed a strong post-pandemic rebound across various fields, especially in tourism and investment.

Business Vietnam’s ST25 rice reaches UK market Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise on September 9 signed a contract for ST25 rice with UK-based EUTEK Group Limited to distribute Ong Cua ST25 fragrant rice to the UK market.