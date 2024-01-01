Videos Hanoi targets 26.5 million tourists in 2024 Hanoi recorded an estimated 24 million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a remarkable annual increase of 27%, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Videos Hanoi named among top 100 best cities in the world Hanoi was the sole representative from Vietnam to feature in the top 100 best cities in the world in 2024, released by newswire World’s Best Cities, with the capital ranking 96th overall.

Videos Exploring “inland Ha Long Bay” in Tuyen Quang Na Hang Lake in the northern province of Tuyen Quang has been dubbed “Inland Ha Long Bay” in the mountainous region and has become popular among domestic travellers.

Videos Southeastern region opens door wide for foreign investors Localities in the southeastern region remain a magnet to foreign investors thanks to their huge potential and incentives.