The border guard post of the Tra Linh border gate in Cao Bang province (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – A ceremony is scheduled to be held in late December to officially announce the upgrade of the pair of Tra Linh (Vietnam) - Longbang (China) border gates into international ones.



The People’s Committee of the northern province of Cao Bang had talks with leaders of the People’s Government of Baise city, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, at Tra Linh border gate in Trung Khanh district on December 14 to discuss the preparations for the ceremony.



Chairman of the Cao Bang People’s Committee Hoang Xuan Anh emphasised that the official announcement of the upgrade of the Tra Linh - Longbang border gates into international ones and the opening of the Na Doong - Na Ray border crossing will be an important landmark demonstrating the development of cooperation between Cao Bang and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as between Vietnam and China.



It will also help further reinforce and promote bilateral partnerships, particularly in trade in goods, especially farm produce, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, he noted.



Cao Bang and Baise currently have the pair of Soc Giang - Pingmeng border gates, the pair of Tra Linh - Longbang international border gates that include the Na Doong - Na Ray crossing, the pair of Po Peo - Yuewei border gates, and the Dinh Phong - Xinxing border crossing, of which the two last ones haven’t had trading activities since they haven’t been upgraded.



Anh asked the two sides to coordinate to handle procedures to create conditions for border residents to trade goods.



For his part, Mayor of Baise city Ge Guoke basically agreed on the ceremony organisation plan and also concurred in the cooperation orientations for different areas, including services, trade, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.



He expressed his hope that Cao Bang will create conditions for Chinese businesses to make investment in the spirit of cooperation for common development.



Ge also said he hopes after the talks, bilateral agreements will be carried out in the most effective manner by sectors of both sides./.