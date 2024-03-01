Videos 11 saved foreign sailors handed over to consulates general Ten Indonesians and one Malaysian, who are crewmembers of vessel Samudra Indah II in distress off the coast of Vietnam, were handed over to representatives of the two countries’ consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City on February 29.

Society Project supports HCM City children, adolescents in gender equality issues The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Child Rights and the Save the Children International in Vietnam on March 1 launched a project “Rainbow Voice - Gender and gender equality issues in implementing programmes to support children and adolescents”.

Society Thanh Hoa cracks down on illegal fishing vessels to curb IUU fishing The north central province of Thanh Hoa has been taking drastic measures to crack down on illegal fishing vessels, especially those without registration and fishing licences or those without certificates that prove their seaworthiness (vessels with 3 NOs).

Society Binh Phuoc dispatches team on search for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, experts in Cambodia A ceremony to start the search for, collection and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia, in the 2023 – 2024 dry season (the second phase), was held at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 1.