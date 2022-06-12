Politics Vietnam attends 4th Asia-Europe political forum, 37th ICAPP meeting A Vietnamese Party delegation attended the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF) and the 37th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which took place in the Czech Republic from June 10-12.

Politics Party official hosts Japanese ambassador Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio in Hanoi on June 11.

Politics Legislators to vote on draft laws, resolutions next week Legislators will spend most of the time in the last working week of the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly (June 13-16) debating a number of draft laws.

Videos Defence Minister delivers speech at Shangri-La Dialogue Defence Minister, Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue from June 10-12 in Singapore.