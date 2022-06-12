PM urges Ha Tinh province to utilise strengths in tourism, services
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the central province of Ha Tinh utilise its potential and strengths in tourism and services, especially maritime and eco-tourism, during his working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on June 11.
Ha Tinh (VNA) -
The PM asked Ha Tinh to step up administrative reform, further improve its investment environment, raise its provincial competitiveness index (PCI), and intensify digital transformation and e-government building.
Ha Tinh should make greater efforts to spur sustainable development, with the three pillars of processing, manufacturing and support industries; logistics centres and seaport services; and services and trade.
The local agriculture needs to be restructured in a rapid, effective, sustainable and modern fashion, to provide more products for both domestic and foreign markets, the PM added.
He asked Ha Tinh to pay more heed to Party and political system building and improve the leadership and combat capacity of the Party organisation and its members.
Statistics show that last year, Ha Tinh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 5.02 percent, ranking 32nd out of the 63 cities and provinces nationwide, and fourth in the north central region.
Its industrial production index expanded nearly 17 percent, and export value was 2 billion USD, up nearly 68 percent year-on-year. The locality’s budget collection reached some 17 trillion VND (733.32 million USD), the highest ever./.