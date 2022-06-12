Society Thach Khe iron ore mining project needs careful consideration: PM Socio-economic, environmental and social welfare impacts of the Thach Khe iron ore mining project must be taken into consideration thoroughly to soon decide whether or not to deploy it, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested.

Society 110th birthday of late Chairman of Council of Ministers marked in Vinh Long President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the 110th birthday of Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung in the late leader’s homeland in southern Vinh Long province on June 11.

Society PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to heroic martyrs in Ha Tinh province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 11 offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction national special historical relic site in memory of heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, during his working trip to the central province of Ha Tinh.

Society Vietnam makes continuous efforts to fight IUU fishing Over the past four years, the Vietnamese fisheries sector has been implementing recommendations from the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.