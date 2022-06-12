Ha Tinh should identify unique potential for sustainable development: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Ha Tinh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Ha Tinh province to identify its unique potential and advantages to develop quickly and sustainably while addressing a ceremony marking 65 years since late President Ho Chi Minh visited the central locality (June 15) and the 15th anniversary of Ha Tinh city (May 28) on June 11.
Ha Tinh should exert greater efforts, turning its solidarity tradition, culture and heritage into resources to effectively follow the late President’s teachings, PM Chinh said.
He stressed that Ha Tinh should not sacrifice social progress and equality, as well as social welfare for economic growth, urging the locality to become a province where industry, agriculture and services drive its growth.
The PM also asked the province to consolidate national defence and security, ensure political security, social order and safety, enhance international integration and boost its cooperation with Lao border provinces.
The immediate task lies with COVID-19 prevention and control, and socio-economic recovery, he said, expressing his hope that that with its strong resolve, Ha Tinh will prosper in the time ahead.
On this occasion, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent baskets of flowers to Ha Tinh.
Earlier, PM Chinh offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial site in Ha Tinh city./.