Politics Vietnamese Deputy PM, Venezuelan President hold talks Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros in Caracas on April 18, as part of his ongoing official visit to the Latin American country.

Politics Disciplinary measures decided on Party organisations, members The Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat held a meeting in Hanoi on April 14 to decide disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and members committing violations.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM visits Venezuela, aiming to deepen friendship Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 17 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, the first activity of his three-day official visit to Venezuela.