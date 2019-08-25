Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session with Bac Kan officials (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities of the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen to make more efforts for greater socio-economic achievements in the coming time.During a working session with officials of the locality on August 24, he praised endeavour by the locality in completing economic goals in recent years.He also highly valued comprehensive and proper direction and management related to socio-economic development and security-defence of the local authorties.Thai Nguyen has actively worked hard to mobilise domestic and foreign resources for promoting the locality’s development, especially in poverty reduction in ethnic minority areas, he noted.In recent years, the locality has focused on promoting industry development and lure investment to this field.It aimed to attract at least 10 investment projects totaling around 300 million USD to its industrial zones in 2019. The combined sales in local industrial zones are projected to hit 28 billion USD and the export turnover at 26 billion USD.Later the same day, at a working session with key official of the northern province of Bac Kan, PM Phuc stressed that it is very important for the locality to promote poverty reduction, especially in remote and ethnic monitory areas.Attention should be paid to accelerating agricultural restructuring and infrastructure development, he said.The leader also suggested Bac Kan focus efforts on developing infrastructure, improving the quality of human resources, and expanding attraction of investment and official development assistance (ODA).Statistics show that Bac Kan’s average economic growth reaches 6.8 percent per year, with agriculture-forestry production, industry-construction and service up 3.5 percent, 9.5 percent and 7.9 percent. Its per capita income is forecast to reach 34.5 million in 2019.-VNA