A corner of Song Cong Industrial Zone in Thai Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Export revenues of the northern province of Thai Nguyen hit 13.9 billion USD in the first six months of the 2019, a year-on-year rise of 12 percent and equivalent to 50.4 percent of the yearly plan, reported the provincial People’s Committee.



Of the figure, exports of major items including mobile phones, tablets and other electronic products were 13.5 billion USD.



Garment-textile exports raked in 158.5 million USD, while metal and ore exports brought home 140 million USD.



As of July 2, Vietnam’s export turnover reached 122.4 billion USD, while import turnover was 120.8 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 1.6 billion USD.



Phones and components recorded the highest export turnover of more than 23.5 billion USD, up 4 percent year on year, followed by electronics, computers and components (15.55 billion USD, up 14.3 percent), garments (15 billion USD, up 10 percent) and footwear (nearly 8.81 billion USD, up 14.2 percent).-VNA