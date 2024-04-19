PM Pham Minh Chinh and village elders and chiefs, skilled artisans and reputable citizens (Photo: VNA)

He made the statement while meeting with them in Hanoi on April 19 on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7) and Vietnam Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day (April 19).At the event, PM Chinh stressed that the Party and State has paid due regard to and invested big in the development of the culture as well as preservation of traditional culture of ethnic groups, with various standout heritage items being recognised internationally and thousands of ethnic festivals being organised nationwide that help develop tourism into an economic spearhead.He hailed local contributions, especially those by village elders and chiefs, skilled artisans and reputable people, to promoting cultural traits and sound customs and traditions, wiping out supertious activities and building the political system at the grass roots level, security order and great national solidarity.“The 128 village elders and chiefs, skilled artisans and reputable people are prime examples for patriotism, responsibility, aspiration and devotion to the cause of the cultural and national development”, he affirmed.He expressed his hope that despite challenges, they will continue mobilising their peoples to promote the patriotic and revolutionary tradition as well as enhance resilience and the great national solidarity to make contributions to building a prosperous nation.He asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and competent ministries, sectors and localities to continue raising local awareness of and complete mechanisms for cultural development, while paying attention to the education and training works on traditional culture and encouraging study and creativity in the sector.Besides, he ordered the mobilisation of all resources, particularly public-private cooperation, encourage the enthusiastic engagement of the whole people and business community to branch out the national culture, and promote the organisation of cultural events and festivals to boost locals’ pride in the country’s heritage items.It is a must to complete the investment of the Cultural village Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, making it a common house of the 54 ethnic groups, study policies to encourage village elders and chiefs, skilled artisans and prestigious people to effectively carry out the Party and State’s great national solidarity policy, bolster digital transformation in cultural development, and enhance international cooperation in preservation and promotion of the traditional cultural values, he highlighted.Briefing the Prime Minister on the difficulties in the preservation work, the village elders and chiefs, skilled artisans and reputable people said they hope that the Party and State will pen better policies for those who have significant contributions to handing down traditional cultural values to younger generations./.