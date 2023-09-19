Visiting Nvidia – a leading semiconductor chip producer in the US, PM Chinh talked with Jensen Huang, co-founder and President of the firm, about the global artificial intelligence development trend, the considerable potential for the company’s cooperation with Vietnam, and the national strategy for the semiconductor industry that Vietnam is drafting.

He also invited the Nvidia to visit Vietnam at an early date, expressing his hope that it will open a factory in Vietnam and make the country its centre in Southeast Asia.

At Synopsys – an electronic design automation company that officially joined the Vietnamese market in 2016, PM Chinh called on the firm to continue expanding its production chains and supply chains in Vietnam.

The PM asked Synopsys to assist with the development of the Vietnam National Innovation Centre; take part in the training of high-quality human resources, including manpower for the semiconductor industry; and continue recruiting Vietnamese people in the US.

On this occasion, in the presence of PM Chinh and officials of the two countries, Synopsys signed two memoranda of understanding on cooperation in developing integrated circuit manpower in Vietnam and supporting the development of the semiconductor industry in the country.

Also on September 18, PM Chinh visited Meta Platforms (formerly named Facebook) – a technology multinational running Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and other products and services.

The Prime Minister called on Meta to supply more technological solutions and transfer more technologies to Vietnam; boost financial cooperation to develop science - technology, innovation and digital transformation; work with Vietnam to improve the country’s governance capacity in the aspects Meta is strong at; among others.

He also applauded Meta’s enhancement of collaboration with Vietnam National Innovation Centre as well as Vietnamese agencies and businesses in the win-win spirit to benefit both countries and bilateral ties./.

VNA