PM visits workers on duty during Tet holiday
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited workers who are on duty in Hanoi during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 12, or the third day of the first lunar month.
Visiting the construction site of Station S12 under the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line project, he praised labourers for working throughout Tet.
He asked units to not only arrange vehicles and workforce, but also research and apply technology to speed up construction on the project, which has been delayed for a long time. After 13 years of construction, with many adjustments, the Nhon - Hanoi Station metro line project is currently about 78% complete.
The Government and Hanoi city will continue to analyse causes for the slow progress to find solutions to them and create the best conditions to promote the implementation, affirmed Chinh.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gives lucky money to workers of the Hanoi Urban Environment Company (Photo: VNA)Paying a Tet visit to workers of the Hanoi Urban Environment Company (URENCO) who were cleaning Dien Bien Phu and Hoang Dieu streets, the Government leader thanked them for working on holiday for a green, clean and safe capital city.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Yen Phu Water Plant (Photo: VNA)Extending his best new year wishes to employees of the Yen Phu Water Plant, he hailed their efforts to ensure water supply during the week-long holiday.
He requested the Hanoi Water Limited Company to ensure water security to well serve the capital city’s residents, and reduce the rate of clean water loss./.