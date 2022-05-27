Videos Vietnam remains attractive to int'l investors: HSBC Up to 21 percent of Indian firms operating or intending to operate in Southeast Asia plan to expand their business in Vietnam in the next two years, and the ratio is 26 percent among Chinese enterprises, according to a HSBC survey covering more than 1,500 companies from six of the world’s largest economies – all of which have operations in Southeast Asia.

Business Credit supply sees two-fold rise Total credit supply in 2022 reached over 11 quadrillion VND (474.3 billion USD) as of May 20, up 7.66 percent compared to that at the end of 2021 and doubling the figure recorded in the same time last year, according to Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu.

Business Vietnam’s seafood exports enjoy strong surge despite challenges Vietnam raked in an estimated 4.5 billion USD from exporting aquatic exports in the first five months of 2022, up over 44.5 percent over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietjet, Boeing reach agreement on 200-aircraft contract Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated Vietjet Air and Boeing on their agreement on the restructuring and continuation of the contract to purchase 200 Boeing 737 aircraft, at the meeting with Boeing’s Senior Vice President Michael Arthur.