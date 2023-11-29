Politics Last working day of 15th NA’s 6th session The 15th National Assembly is expected to adopt some resolutions on November 29, the last working day of the legislature’s 6th session.

Politics Vietnam Prime Minister’s visit creates new momentum for bilateral relations: Turkish Ambassador The visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Türkiye will generate a fresh momentum, providing both countries with an opportunity to assess and further advance bilateral relations across various sectors, Turkish Ambassador Haldun Tekneci told the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Ankara, starting official visit to Türkiye Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara on November 28 evening (local time), beginning an official visit to Türkiye from November 29-30.