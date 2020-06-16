Politics Legislature adopts revised Youth Law The National Assembly (NA) passed the draft revised Youth Law with the support of 91.3 percent of deputies present at the plenary sitting on June 16 - part of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

Politics Lawmakers pass law on mediation and dialogue at courts Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 16.

Politics Workshop on UNCITRAL Model Law regarding enforcement of arbitral awards A consultation workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 15 on the study report on provisions of the UNCITRAL Model Law regarding the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards.

Politics NA to look into draft resolution on tax cuts, vote on two draft laws The National Assembly (NA) is discussing a draft resolution on corporate income tax reduction and voting on the draft revised youth law and the draft law on mediation and dialogue at court on June 16.