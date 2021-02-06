Politics Infographic 13th National Party Congress: Remarkable Success The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up on February 1 after eight working days, with its resolution adopted at the closing session.

Politics Infographic Comparison of structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee members The 13th National Party Congress on January 30 announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.