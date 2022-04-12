Politburo urges quicker investigations, settlement of serious corruption cases
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee has issued Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW requesting the acceleration of investigations and handling of serious and complex corruption cases which have drawn great public attention.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo on the morning of March 11, 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee has issued Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW requesting the acceleration of investigations and handling of serious and complex corruption cases which have drawn great public attention.
The Politburo asked for more efforts to intensify and increase the efficiency of dissemination and education work. Officials and Party members, particularly leaders and managers, should strictly follow the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena.
It is necessary to review, supplement and perfect relevant mechanisms, especially the power control mechanism in the fields and activities prone to corruption and negative phenomena.
The Politburo also stressed the importance of strengthening supervision and audits; preventing losses and wastefulness in managing and using the State budget, land, natural resources and minerals, and in public investment and services.
It also called for people-elected agencies and deputies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, the media and the public to join this fight.
Attention should be paid to continuing to perfect the apparatus and increase the operational efficiency of anti-corruption agencies, the Politburo stressed./.