ASEAN Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s efforts to observe child rights Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed the ASEAN’s strong commitments in promoting and ensuring the rights of children in both regional and global scales through dialogue, partnership and cooperation, helping to build a future of peace, stability and prosperity.

World Philippine President orders suspension of rice imports Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt in rice imports after prices of the staple fell more than a fifth during the last nine months, hurting millions of local famers.

World Strong earthquakes shake Laos, Thailand Strong earthquakes occurred in Laos and Thailand on November 21 morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

World Indonesia to raise electricity tariff from early 2020 Indonesian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Arifin Tasrif confirmed on November 19 that the electricity tariff will increase from January 2020, especially for non-subsidized electricity customers.