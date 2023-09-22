Among the different types of Hue imperial architectural decorative arts, porcelain mosaic has a leading role and position in Nguyen Dynasty imperial architecture.

Representing the art is King Khai Dinh’s Tomb. Restoring Kien Trung Palace from ruins is truly a major challenge for today’s mosaic workers, who must ensure stylistic uniformity with other works from the same era.

With just two simple tools, a pair of pliers and a small trowel, the talented hands of the craftsman turn rough pieces of porcelain into soft pieces, cleverly assembled into thousands of images. There are meticulously-cut pieces of just a few centimetres, creating vivid, colourful details.

The project to restore and renovate Kien Trung Palace began in 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

It is an important milestone in the 30-year journey of the Hue Monuments Complex being honoured by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage./.

VNA