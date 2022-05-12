The collection, issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, includes four 32 millimetre by 43 millimetre stamp designs and an 80 millimetre by 100 millimetre miniature sheet.



The stamps, which illustrate Vietnam’s strengths in sports such as track and field, shooting, swimming, gymnastics, and football, were designed by artists Tran The Vinh and Nguyen Du from the Vietnam Post Corporation.



Graphic design techniques were used to develop the colourful collection, which depicts the strength, agility, and fierce competitiveness of the athletes.

The background on the stamps features the ASEAN symbol, reflecting the solidarity of regional countries on their journey to prosperity and development. The collection is available until December 31, 2023./.

VNA