Powerlifter Le Van Cong wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Powerlifter Le Van Cong obtained a silver medal for Vietnam on August 26 (Photo: VOV)Tokyo (VNA) – Le Van Cong on August 26 secured a silver medal for Vietnam in the men’s 49kg powerlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
He succeeded in all the three lifts of 165kg, 170kg, and 173kg.
Meanwhile, Jordan’s Qarada Omar Sami Hamadeh won the gold medal in the category though his best lift is also 173kg since he managed to lift 170kg right from the first time.
The bronze medal went to Mammdov Parvin of Azerbaijan with the best lift of 156kg.
Prior to the 2020 Games, Cong was the Paralympics champion in the 49kg category, with a lift of 183kg - also a Paralympic record.
Previously, he set a world record of 183.5kg in this category in 2017./.