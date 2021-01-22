Tran Quoc Vuong, who is also head of the organising board of the congress, supervised the rehearsal of flag-salute ceremony, music performance, film screening and taking photos of congress delegates.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, 68 out of 98 international agencies in Vietnam have registered to attend the congress, with 36 ambassadors, 17 chargé d'affaires ad interim, seven deputy ambassadors, three diplomats, and six representatives of international organisations.

Vuong asked relevant agencies to further raise the sense of responsibility to complete their assigned tasks.

The official ordered more attention to rerouting traffic to facilitate the travel of delegates and people as the Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.

There should be no mistakes to ensure the success of the congress, he said, calling for joint efforts of the entire Party and people for the upcoming important political event./.

VNA