Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam needs to quicken preparations for taking over the Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in 2020-2021 tenure, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.Chairing a meeting with other members of the Inter-agency Steering Committee for International Integration in terms of politics-defence-security in Hanoi on January 14, Deputy PM Minh, who is also head of the committee, stressed the country also needs to enhance the implementation of Directive No. 25-CT/TW on promoting and enhancing the role of multilateral diplomacy issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.At the event, participants focused on evaluating the world and region’s situations, reviewing performance of the committee in 2018 and proposing measures and tasks for 2019.The Deputy PM highly spoke of crucial achievements in international integration politics, defense and security in 2018, which contributed to maintaining peaceful and sustainable environment for national development.Vietnam has established strategic and comprehensive partnerships and promoted relations more intensively with important partners. Diplomatic and defense-security activities have been launched positively.The Party and parliamentary diplomatic relations have been strengthened, making contributions to consolidating the nation’s political relationship with other countries, integrating new contents that bring benefits for the country in the bilateral relationship as well as agendas at multi-lateral forums such as water security, cyber security and climate change adaption.Minh asked the related ministries and agencies to promptly assess the world and region’s situations in 2019 and actively propose measures to effectively enhance international integration to protect and boost national interests.He suggested continuous promotion of the country’s ties with other partners more intensively and carry out diplomatic activities of Party and State leaders in 2019.The Inter-agency Steering Committee for International Integration in terms of politics-defense-security is one of three steering committees under the National Steering Committee on International Integration, which is headed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. - VNA