Many people visit the cultural exchange centre in Song Ho commune in Thuan Thanh district, northern Bac Ninh province, in the early spring to admire and buy paintings.

The area is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres in Vietnam.

Due to rapid economic development, Dong Ho folk paintings are now facing the possibility of falling into oblivion. Local artisans have therefore been trying to preserve and promote the traditional trade.

To preserve and promote Dong Ho folk paintings, Bac Ninh province will introduce supporting programmes to bolster the trade, including developing commune and trade village tourism./.

VNA