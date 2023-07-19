At the ceremony to commemorate the death of martyrs, revolutionaries and patriots. (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong meets former Con Dao political prisoners (Photo: VNA)

The President visits and presents gifts to Nguyen Xuan Vien - a former political prisoner living in Con Dao district. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation attended a ceremony Con Dao temple commemorating the death of martyrs, revolutionaries and patriots who died on this island.During a meeting with 76 former Con Dao political prisoners, President Thuong heard about the operation of the national liaison committee of Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers imprisoned by the enemies, which is responsible for implementing the policy of supporting and taking care of the health of imprisoned revolutionaries.The ex-prisoners expressed their gratitude to the attention of the Party, State, Ba Ria Vung Tau province and the liaison committee, affirming that they will try their best to make more contributions to the country’s development.President Thuong noted his respect for the great losses and sacrifices of former political prisoners, affirming that Con Dao, once dubbed as “Hell on Earth", witnessed the unyielding revolutionary will of revolutionary soldiers and patriots who turned the prison into a revolutionary school - the place to educate and promote the revolutionary spirit and patriotism.He asked ministries and sectors to continue giving advice to the Party and State regarding policies taking care of national contributors, strengthening gratitude activities such as searching for and gathering remains of martyrs, constructing cemeteries, and organising political education activities for young people.He applauded efforts made by the provincial authorities in developing Con Dao into a historical and spiritual tourist destination, which attracts many visitors.The President called on the liaison committee to further promote their activities, really becoming a place connecting former Con Dao political prisoners nationwide.The same day, President Thuong visited Con Dao Museum and the Phu Hai Prison historical relic site.On the occasion, the leader also visited and presented gifts to Nguyen Xuan Vien - a former political prisoner living in Con Dao district, and Le Thi Diem, a martyr’s wife residing in Con Dao since 1996./.