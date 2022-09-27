President Phuc led the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation to attend the funeral which was held in Tokyo. The Vietnamese delegation includes representatives from the Presidential Office, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and leaders of ministries, agencies, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Representatives of the Japanese Royal Family, leaders of the Government, the National Assembly and localities of Japan, and 700 foreign guests including heads of state attended the funeral and offered condolences to the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

President Phuc laid flowers to pay tribute to the late PM, expressing deep condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Government, the National Assembly, the people of Japan and the family of the late PM.

Phuc expressed his gratitude to the late PM’s contributions to the Vietnam-Japan relationship during his eight years in office, particularly his affection for Vietnam.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mrs. Akie - spouse of late PM Abe thanked Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation.

The participation of the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation to the funeral is a special recognition for the late PM's contribution to the development of Vietnam - Japan ties, they said, adding that this also shows the importance that the Party, State and people of Vietnam attach to the relationship between the two countries./.

VNA