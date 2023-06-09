Politics Party official receives Indian party delegation Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led by its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Politics Congratulations offered to Bulgaria’s new Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 9 sent a message of congratulations to Nikolay Denkov on his election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Politics Party official reaffirms Vietnam’s solidarity with Cuba Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai has reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of supporting solidarity with the just revolutionary cause and heroic struggle of the Communist Party and people of Cuba.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.