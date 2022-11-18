President extends best wishes to teachers nationwide
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended his best wishes to all teachers, managing officials and staff working in the education sector, on the occasion of 40th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20).
In his letter, the leader emphasised the important and honourable tasks of education, hailed efforts of and achievements gained by the sector over the past years, and expressed his profound gratitude for teachers, managing officials and staffs of the sector.
Thanks to their efforts, more than 99% of the people aged 15 - 60 are literate, and nearly 100% of 5-year-old children can go to school.
Stressing that in the current period, the country's education is facing new and higher requirements on the capacity, virtue and personality of teachers, the President expressed his wish that teachers nationwide will always have enough health, enthusiasm, knowledge and methods, and faith to maintain their love for the profession and dedicate themselves to the educational cause of the country.
He required schools to pay attention to building a cultural and innovative environment, and promoting democracy so that teachers can develop talents and devote themselves to the cause of education.
The State leader took the occasion to ask authorities at all levels, sectors, organisations and the whole society to join hands with the education sector to address difficulties and weaknesses, and raise the level of the education sector, thus contributing to realising the aspiration to build a prosperous and happy nation./.