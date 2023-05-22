The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi will be closed from June 16 for yearly maintenance (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi will be closed from June 16 for yearly maintenance, according to its management board.

Work is expected to take almost two months, with re-opening planned for August 15. However, visitors can still pay homage at the nearby Monument for Heroic Martyrs.



Since its inauguration in 1975, the resting place of the founder of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been a magnet to both Vietnamese and foreigners.

Around 52,250 visitors, including 2,900 foreigners, came to pay tribute to the late leader at his mausoleum during the three-day holiday from April 29 to May 1./.