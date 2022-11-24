Society Nearly 1,100 delegates to attend ninth National Buddhist Congress Nearly 1,100 delegates from across the country will attend the ninth National Buddhist Congress, scheduled for November 28-29 in Hanoi, heard a press conference on November 23 to introduce the event.

Society Vietnam takes move to curb obesity Vietnam's Ministry of Health has issued its first specialised guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of obesity in response to the increasing obesity rate in the last decade.

Society Positive results seen in transition of financial resources for HIV/AIDS fight Encouraging results have been recorded in the transition of financial resources for HIV/AIDS prevention and control in Vietnam over the last 10 years, heard a conference in Hanoi on November 23.

Society An Giang: 10,000 national flags presented to people in border areas Residents and soldiers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang received 10,000 national flags during a ceremony held by "Nguoi Lao Dong" (The Labourer) Newspaper and the provincial People’s Committee on November 23 in Tri Ton district.