The event was attended by high-ranking officials, scientists, intellectuals, businesspeople, young people, along with foreign diplomats and heads of international organisations in Hanoi.

At the meeting, President Thuong recalled the day of September 2, 1945 when President Ho Chi Minh solemnly read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The leader expressed his hope that ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and chief representatives of international organisations will continue to represent good faith, sincerity, trust, and close bond, and make meaningful contributions to further enhancing the ties between Vietnam and other partners worldwide.

On behalf of the guests, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps, extended the best wishes to Party and State leaders and the people of Vietnam on this important event.

The diplomat expressed his belief that the Government and people of Vietnam would stay consistent and united, uphold the internal strength, and continue reaping new successes on the path of building a prosperous and progressive nation./.

VNA