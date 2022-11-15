Politics French-speaking community strengthens solidarity The Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) held a meeting in Hanoi on November 14 with ambassadors and representatives of the Francophonie organisations in Vietnam.

Politics HCM City looks to expand cooperation with Cuba Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and visiting President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort agreed to increase people-to-people exchange and diplomacy during their meeting on November 14.

Politics Vietnam hopes to enhance economic-trade ties with Oregon: Deputy PM Vietnam hopes to intensify economic-trade ties with Oregon through tightening business connectivity and boost cooperation in culture and education between Vietnamese localities and this state, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told visiting Oregon Governor Katherine Brown on November 14.