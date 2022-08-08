Vietnamese culture promoted in Germany
At the event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Vietnamese cultural space" in Germany (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – “Vietnamese cultural space” in Germany has contributed to preserving and promoting good values as well as a unified community, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said at the 10th anniversary of the programme on August 7.
Activities within the programme have attracted people of different social strata, helping to enhance solidarity within the Vietnamese community, and boosting relations between Vietnam and Germany, the diplomat continued.
According to Le Xuan Dinh, head of the organising committee, hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese are living and working in Germany, and they have preserved and promoted traditional cultural values.
Under the programme, various cultural activities are held during holidays like the death anniversary of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation, Lunar New Year (Tet) and full-moon festival, he added./.