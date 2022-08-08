Culture - Sports FBI hands over illegally-acquired cultural artefacts to Vietnam A number of illegally-obtained cultural artefacts originating from Vietnam have been returned to the Southeast Asian nation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Culture - Sports Exhibition highlighting ASEAN’s cultural colours opens in Hanoi To celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the embassies of the ASEAN countries in Vietnam, opened an exhibition themed “ASEAN Cultural Colours” on August 8.

Culture - Sports First Vietnamese rock band in Japan releases debut MV KURROCK, the first Vietnamese rock band in Japan with five Vietnamese and one Japanese members, released their first music video (MV) “Vuot” on August 7, two years after they debuted.