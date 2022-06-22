Politics Vice President hails cooperation between Thailand's Udon Thani and Vietnamese localities Governor of Udon Thani province of Thailand Sayam Sirimongkol expressed his wish for increasing cooperation with Vietnamese localities, particularly in economy and culture, at a meeting with visiting Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 22.

Politics Dak Nong works to strengthen ties with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has made efforts to further foster its cooperation and friendship with the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri over the past years.

Politics Defence Minister Giang meets Lao, Japanese, Cambodian counterparts on sidelines of ADMM-16 Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Laos, Japan and Cambodia on June 21 while he was in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM).

Politics Vice President meets Vietnamese community in Thailand Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 21 met the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani province, as part of her ongoing visit to Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.