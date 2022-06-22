President hosts Mozambican Assembly President in Hanoi
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 22.
President Phuc welcomed the Mozambican top legislator’s visit, saying that it contributes importantly to the promotion of partnership between the two NAs and the traditional cooperation and friendship between the two countries.
He said that Vietnam attaches great importance to strengthening the traditional friendship with Mozambique and considers the country as one of the most important partners in Africa.
The Vietnamese State leader welcomed the results of the online talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and lauded the outcomes of the Mozambican Assembly President’s talks with Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue as well as meetings with Vietnamese leaders.
In order to further promote the partnership between the two countries, President Phuc suggested that the two countries increase the exchange of delegations and meetings at high levels and among ministries, sectors and localities of both sides. Through Bias, President Phuc invited his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi to visit Vietnam.
He congratulated Mozambique for being elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2023-2024 term, and affirmed that Vietnam is willing to share its experience with Mozambique in working at the UNSC.
Commenting that the Movitel joint venture in Mozambique is a successful model showing the great cooperation potential between the two countries, President Phuc said he hopes Mozambican authorities will continue to create favourable conditions for Movitel to operate effectively and expand its telecommunication service coverage to more remote areas in Mozambique, contributing to promoting socio-economic development of the country.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Noting that trade between the two country has been modest at about 200 million USD per year, Phuc said that both sides should create optimal conditions for the development of bilateral trade ties to match the potential and market scale in each country, while supporting businesses of both sides to strengthen connectivity.
The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the success of the first phase of a cooperation project on researching and developing food and crop plants in Mozambique, stressing that the two sides should seek measures to promptly launch the second phase of the project. With a large food export capacity, especially rice, Vietnam will support Mozambique in ensuring food security, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with the country in health care and education, while expanding cooperation to culture and sports.
For her part, Bias expressed her impression at Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, and showed her pleasure at the growing ties between the two countries in all fields. She thanked Vietnam for supporting Mozambique during the pandemic and in running for a seat at the UNSC. She said her country hopes to continue to learn from Vietnam’s experience in performing the role.
Bias said that her meetings with leaders of Vietnamese agencies paved the way for the partnership among ministries and sectors of both countries in various fields. She showed delight at Vietnam’s increase of scholarships for Mozambican students and support to the country in socio-economic development process. Mozambique is willing to foster cooperation with Vietnam in many fields such as diplomacy, economy, culture and education, she stated./.
