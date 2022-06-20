President meets representatives of press agencies in HCM City
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 20 asked journalists nationwide, particularly those in Ho Chi Minh City, to work harder to cover major developments in the political, socio-economic life in an honest and timely manner.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gifts to outstanding journalists in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a meeting with representatives of press agencies in HCM City on the occasion of the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), the President praised the performance of the journalists on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight nearly one year ago, as well as during socio-economic recovery post pandemic in HCM City.
He urged journalists to play a more active role in the combat against corruption and other negative phenomena, while improving their morality and working style.
As head of the steering committee for developing a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045, Phuc suggested press agencies establish special websites on the project.
Local journalists should take the pioneering role in promoting the land and people of HCM City, and encouraging local residents to fulfill political and social tasks, contributing to building a civilised and modern city, he said.
Earlier, President Phuc visited former Editor-in-chief of Saigon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper Duong Trong Dat, who is also former President of the HCM City Journalists’ Association, on the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day./.