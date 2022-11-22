Politics NA Chairman meets Deputy Speaker of Federation Council of Russia National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia (Upper House of the Russian parliament), in Phnom Penh on November 22.

Politics Government leader offers incense in tribute to late PM Vo Van Kiet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at a memorial site dedicated to the late leader in his native town of Vung Liem in Vung Liem district in the southern province of Vinh Long on November 22, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary (November 23).

Politics Vietnamese NA co-sponsors AIPA resolution on digital transformation The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation has been approved to co-sponsor a draft resolution on enhancing digital transformation for comprehensive social protection as part of the ongoing 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Cambodia on November 22.

Politics Vietnam hosts World Peace Council’s assembly The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council is taking place in Vietnam. The opening ceremony of the assembly was held on November 22.