President meets voters in Ho Chi Minh City
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 met voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 10 and Go Vap district to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting with voters in Go Vap district (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 met voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 10 and Go Vap district to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session.
Many voters in District 10 appreciated the quality of discussions and the issues on the agenda of the NA's fourth session, and voiced their trust in the Party's leadership and the State's management. At the same time, they expressed concern about existing problems related to corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena.
Talking to the residents, Phuc lauded their opinions and expressed his delight at the people's confidence in the Party’s leadership and the State’s management as well as the solidarity spirit in the district.
He agreed with their suggestions on stepping up anti-corruption and thrift practice and on accelerating the revision of the 2013 Land Law.
The State leader urged the city to continue working to ensure people's living standards with no one left behind.
The Party and State always care about the people in the spirit of national unity and equality, Phuc affirmed.
At his meeting with voters in Go Vap district, the President appreciated HCM City's efforts in post-pandemic economic recovery, producing good results in terms of growth and tackling COVID-19 negative impacts.
Concerning voters’ opinions on a series of challenges facing the city, Phuc affirmed that the central authorities will continue to pay attention to mechanisms in support of the city's development.
He also concurred with their proposals on showing gratitude to medical workers who have made many sacrifices for the cause of protecting public health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic./.